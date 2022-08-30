KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A resident in Knoxville was taken into custody after an argument in an apartment complex on Brentway Circle Tuesday.

Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle.

KPD added when they came to the resident’s apartment, two shots were fired at the door.

Crisis negotiators also responded to the scene to help get the resident to leave the apartment complex.

After extensive negotiations, the resident voluntarily exited the apartment and was taken into custody without further issue, according to the KPD.

The resident was identified by police as Greg Swanson, 62. Swanson’s charges are currently pending.

There was no one else inside the apartment. No injuries were reported.