KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Montgomery Village area.
According to KPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1400 block of Daylily Drive in the Montgomery Village area around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.
On scene, officers found a gunshot victim was taken to the UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle. Officers responded to UTMC and found that a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound had arrived.
“The shooting is under investigation by KPD Homicide Unit detectives, who are working strong leads,” reads a release from KPD.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to KPD.