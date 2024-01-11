KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Case closed as a “justifiable homicide” is how Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen describes the conclusion of her probe into the death of Matthew Rose, the man suspected of killing Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, by a sheriff’s deputy.

Allen shared her findings with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in a letter dated November 6. WATE 6 On Your Side obtained that letter Thursday after a public information request.

Her letter indicates she reviewed the case file, transcripts, photos, and videos from the scene. Those materials led Allen to conclude the use of deadly force by Deputy James Loft “amounted to a necessary response to thwart the threat involved.”

The same early October shootout claimed the life of a fellow Knox County deputy, 29-year-old Tucker Blakely. He was the first KCSO deputy killed in the line of duty in decades and brought a huge show of grief and support from fellow law enforcement officers and members of the community.

Deputies including Blakely and Loft were sent to a West Knox County home in response to a call for help from a family in crisis. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office indicated after Blakely’s death that a man shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire.

WATE 6 On Your Side has requested the full investigation report covering the shooting investigation.