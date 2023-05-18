Knoxville Police on the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wilderness Road. (KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said they are on the scene of a shooting in East Knoxville where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home.

Knoxville Police tweeted about the shooting in the 3200 block of Wilderness Road just after 6:45 p.m. stating there were numerous officers on the scene. According to police, there is a victim.

A male suspect barricaded himself inside a home, police said. Crisis Negotiators and SOS personnel are on the scene.

According to Knoxville Police, the shooting does not appear to have been a random act at this time. They posted an update around 8 p.m. stating that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.





WATE is on the scene where officers can be seen blocking off traffic. However, there is no active threat to the community, Knoxville Police said.