KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said they are on the scene of a shooting in East Knoxville where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home.
Knoxville Police tweeted about the shooting in the 3200 block of Wilderness Road just after 6:45 p.m. stating there were numerous officers on the scene. According to police, there is a victim.
A male suspect barricaded himself inside a home, police said. Crisis Negotiators and SOS personnel are on the scene.
According to Knoxville Police, the shooting does not appear to have been a random act at this time. They posted an update around 8 p.m. stating that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
However, there is no active threat to the community, Knoxville Police said.
