KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early Friday for the biggest shopping day of the year.

People flocked to West Town Mall and were lined up at the doors before its opening at 6 a.m., looking for deals on everything from clothes to electronics.

“Mostly Christmas items, trying to check everything off our list,” shopper Jayden Ford said.

Athena Lester had her sights set on a few clothing stores.

“I’m very excited to hit Altar’d State and American Eagle, of course, the basic stores and Lululemon,” she said.

“Probably Tennessee stuff, maybe some athletic gear,” Brandy Coleman added.

Before the mall even opened, crowds were waiting outside each entrance. Lester said the deals drove her to make the early morning wake-up.

“A lot of the different sales I’ve been seeing on Tiktok and Instagram of all the different deals stores are going to be having, I was like ‘I got to get on that, got to get down here bright and early,'” she said.

Though many Black Friday shoppers have moved their efforts online, many others are still putting in the work to save money.

Liz Ford brought her three daughters and a friend to the mall for the big day.

“We were looking for the deals and also we just like the excitement of the season and we just want to have a girls’ morning,” she said.

“The experience 100 percent. It’s so much more fun and thrilling just to drive here wake up super early and get here before all the crowds start coming here and just the thrill of that is so much fun,” Lester said.

Michael Martin with Simon Property Group said they expect an increase in sales this year from 2022. There are also a few stores having their first Black Friday at the mall this year, including Cotton On and Tallulah’s.