KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement responded to gunshots being fired in the Old City area early Sunday morning.

Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland said officers responded to a call about a shooting on E. Jackson Avenue, near Morgan Street around 4 a.m. When they responded, officers “recovered numerous shell casings from a parking lot on E. Jackson Avenue.”

Two vehicles were hit by the gunshots, but there were no victims found, according to Erland.

It is unknown about any suspects at this time.

Knoxville Police are currently investigating.