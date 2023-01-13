KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you want to show off your art to a larger audience? If so, an upcoming competition will allow up to 45 artists the chance to display their artwork at McGhee Tyson airport.

The airport teamed up with the Arts and Culture Alliance for its annual Arts in the Airport competition. Regional artists ages 18 and older can enter their works of any style, genre or material. To enter, the arts must be a member of the Arts & Culture Alliance by the entry deadline. Membership is open to anyone and there is a $78 membership fee. However, there is no fee to enter the contest.

Artwork from current Arts in the Airport exhibition: Cabbage Burl by Brian Horais (Photo via Arts & Culture Alliance)

Artwork from current Arts in the Airport exhibition: Under the Coral Maple by Judy Kelley Jorden (Photo via Arts & Culture Alliance)

Artwork from current Arts in the Airport exhibition: Mahalo by Ashton Ludden (Best of Show) (Photo via Arts & Culture Alliance)

Claudio Gómez will judge the artwork and choose 40 to 45 of the best pieces to be a part of an exhibition. He is the Jefferson Chapman Executive Director of the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Arts & Culture Alliance. The alliance also shared that he has a long history of dealing with artwork from his time as the executive director of the Chilean National Museum of Natural History to his Lampadia Fellowship at the National Gallery of Art and the National Museum of Natural History (Smithsonian Institution).

The chosen works will be placed just past the airport’s security gate checkpoint for six months starting on April 19. On top of that, the best-of-show winner will receive $500 and two works of art will win $250 awards of merit. The deadline to apply is March 12. To enter, click here.

Artists whose work is chosen will be notified on March 29. There will also be a reception and awards ceremony held for the winners, however, the date has not yet been announced.