KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Knoxville.

Debbie Sue Skaggs, 62, was last seen Saturday night at the Comfort Suites on Central Ave Pike in Knoxville. According to the TBI, she may be driving a silver 2012 Ford Flex with Kentucky tag F4X284.

Skaggs has dementia and other medical conditions that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance. KPD shared that she was last seen wearing a pink plaid jacket, pink pants and gray Sketcher shoes.

If you see her, please call the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

