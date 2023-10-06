KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that the 87-year-old Knox County man at the center of a Silver Alert had been found safe in Wartburg.

“We’re pleased to report a fast resolution to this #TNSilverAlert,” TBI stated in a social media post update.

Herman Neubert had last been seen in Knoxville on Thursday, Oct. 5. The TBI issued the Silver Alert for him on Friday, Oct. 6.