KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Knoxville man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

A Silver Alert was requested by the Knoxville Police Department for 87-year-old Jack Hartgrove. Investigators said drove away from his home on Chatham Circle Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. and has not returned. Around 5 p.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that a silver alert was issued.

Jack Hartgrove (Knoxville Police Department)

He was driving an older model silver Saab convertible. Police said he may be in the Kingsport area.

Hartgrove was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt, khaki pants, and black loafers. Police said he is around 5’5″ tall and around 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Knoxville Police say that anyone who sees Hartgrove should call 911.

In October, 2022, Hartgrove was found safe in Statesville, North Carolina, after he went missing from his home. Police previously stated that Hartgrove has Alzheimer’s.

As of Tuesday, there are two active Silver Alerts , two active Endangered Person alerts, and an AMBER Alert in East Tennessee.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new infromation.