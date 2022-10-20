KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday marks 7 months that 72-year-old Daniel Dewey has been missing, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for him.

The Silver Alert for Dewey went out on March 26 after he was reported missing on March 24. In the following months, neighbors and friends searched for him, and the friend who reported him missing pleaded for his safe return.

Dewey was last seen walking near Black Oak Baptist Church near Maynardville Pike. He is 6-foot-tall, 190 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

On Thursday, a spokesperson with KCSO confirmed that the Major Crimes Unit is still actively investigating Dewey’s disappearance.