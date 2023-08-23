KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an attempted rape from June 24.

The department released a sketch of the man who is wanted for questioning in relation to an attempted rape that happened on June 24 around 2 a.m. near Stone and Tyson Streets, which is near the Old Gray Cemetery.

According to Knoxville Police, the suspect is believed to frequent the area of Broadway and Magnolia. They described the suspect as a white male, about 6’1″, around 30 years old with short spiky hair

A sketch of the suspect in attempted rape that happened on June 24, 2023. (Knoxville Police Department)

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers says the suspect followed a young woman, pinned her down and attempted to remove her clothes, however, she was able to escape. Crime Stoppers added that the suspect has a “squeaky” child-like voice.

Knoxville Police said anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.