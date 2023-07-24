KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville nonprofit continues to help fight the drug epidemic as Knox County has seen a small decline in fatal overdoses so far in 2022.

Since 2016 the Knox County District Attorney’s Office has been tracking the number of suspected overdose deaths in Knox County. So far this year, there has been a positive change in the data compared to last year’s.

There were 41 overdose deaths recorded in the first 24 days of July 2022 in Knox County. The number has almost been cut in half with 25 overdose deaths so far this month.

There have been 279 fatal overdoses in Knox County so far in 2023, five fewer than at this point last year. A total of 511 Knox County overdose deaths were recorded in 2022.

Metro Drug Coalition is a nonprofit organization that focuses on overdose prevention, harm reduction and recovery support services since its foundation in September 2022.

“We’ve seen a lot of like illicit substances, primarily like fentanyl,” said MDC Overdose Prevention Specialist Jessica Stanley. “We’re starting to see nitazenes as well, but it’s the illicit substances that’s causing the major part of the issue.”

“This year we’ve seen a decrease in overdoses, and that is primarily due to the agencies that are providing these services,” Stanley explained. “I know that The Gateway being here and seeing those harm reduction and recovery support services being able to be provided for the community, it’s made a big difference.”

However, she added that there is still work to be done.

“A lot of people don’t seek help because they are in fear of how people are going to treat them or how people are going to look at them. Some people have already tried to ask for help and have been treated in a certain way so they’ve given up on asking, or people just know and hear the stigma, and it’s really important the language that we have no matter where we are. We don’t know who might be listening to what we’re saying.”

The coalition sees around 100 to 200 people a day walk through its doors and they hope more will follow to seek help.

“All the services that are provided here are completely free for the community and it is a community center,” Stanley stated.

Stanley added that there are multiple ways you can support those needing help.

“Become resourceful,” she said. “Get educated. Understand what’s going on in our community and what we can do to help.”

International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31. Metro Drug Coalition is hosting a big event open to the public that day at World Fair Park. You can learn more about the event here.