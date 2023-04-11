KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters responded to a barn and field fire near Halls, according to a tweet from Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

Crews responded to a barn fire at the 7900 block of Majors Road in the Gibbs community. The barn was filled with lawnmowers and other equipment fully engulfed by flames that spread to the adjacent fields.

Rural Metro posted to social media around 3:50 p.m., asking people to avoid the area of Majors Road in Halls as crews were working to extinguish the fire.

According to Rural Metro, crews have the fire under control, but hoses were blocking the road.

Around 3:10 p.m., the WATE Storm Team‘s storm tracker began picking up what appeared to be smoke in the area of the fire. The radar showed the suspected plume growing until around 3:50 p.m. when the cloud began to disperse.