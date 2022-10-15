KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The First Utility District of Knox County said late Friday they were working to restore water service after an outage for a ‘significant area’ of their service district.

“Crews are currently investigating the cause of water loss for a significant area in our District,” the water and wastewater service provider wrote on Facebook around 10:30 p.m. Friday. “As of now, the source is on George Williams Rd but other details are unknown at this time.”

It was not immediately known what caused the water loss or how many people were affected. The utility wrote that they will post updates on their website fudknox.org and social media as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

First Utility District of Knox County serves over 90,000 people in southwest Knox County from the Knox/Loudon County line in the west, north past I-40/75, east to Gallaher View Road and south to the Tennessee River.