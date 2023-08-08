Tree branches on the on Gleason and Rain Forest Road in the Palisades Condominium community. (Photo: WATE Staff)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews will be out across Knox County on Tuesday with the goal of clearing all roads that remain blocked by debris from severe storms that moved across the region Monday afternoon.

Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews aim to work with utility companies to reopen the following closed roads by the end of Tuesday.

Bob Kirby Road

Bob Grey Road

Essex Drive

Whitlock Lane

Pleasant Ridge Road

Norfolk Drive

A county release said that the areas of Karns, Cedar Bluff and Lovell Road appear to be the hardest hit. Clearing roads for emergency access remains the top priority with roadside debris to be picked up in the coming weeks.

Crews have cleared more than 200 downed trees since Monday’s storms that caused significant damage and displaced over 300 units at an apartment complex off of Yarnell Road. According to the Knoxville Utilities Board, nearly 8,000 customers remain without power as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Call 865-215-5800 to report trees or other debris blocking Knox County roads to the Engineering and Public Works Department.

“Quick, hard-hitting storms like this can be scary,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Thankfully, our crews and personnel are always prepared for emergencies, and we are able to respond quickly.”