KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board is planning to close South Broadway and West Jackson Avenue lanes overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KUB will perform electrical work on the north right-hand turn lane on South Broadway and the west right-hand turn lane on West Jackson Avenue. Both lanes will be closed from Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug 10 at 5 a.m.

All of the lanes at the South Broadway and West Jackson Avenue intersection will remain open.

KUB said that appropriate signage will be placed onsite to assist with traffic control and access to driveways will be maintained.

Traffic control measures will be in place at each location to assist drivers traveling through the area.

Flaggers will be present to assist with maintaining traffic flow.

For more information, visit kub.org.