KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — South Carolina-based fitness company HYLO Fitness is set to open its first boutique fitness franchise in Tennessee on Kingston Pike in January 2024, according to a release from the company.

Marketing and communications firm MoxCar said the new facility will be located at 4808 Kingston Pike in the old S&S Cafeteria building.

“We’re so excited to bring the HYLO experience to Knoxville,” said Austin Seals, owner of the Knoxville franchise. “Our goal is to provide a unique and dynamic environment that merges the intensity of HIIT with the tranquility of yoga and barre, encouraging our members to find their perfect balance in both fitness and life.”

HYLO currently has two active South Carolina locations listed on their website, one in Charleston and another in Mount Pleasant, with another for Nexton listed as “coming soon.”

The Fitness Center is planned to employ 20-30 people with a limited number of positions still available. HYLO will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

HYLO added that it is currently offering a limited founders’ rate membership for early members to secure a lower rate before the fitness center officially opens.

On Saturday, December 16, HYLO will also be hosting a fun run to benefit Maynard Elementary School. The event will start from the new HYLO location and include a one-mile family walk or run and a 5K option. Participants are asked to donate a minimum of $25 via Venmo, cash or check on-site the day of the race, which will benefit the school through purchasing supplies for the school’s clothing closet and food pantry, as well as for events supporting attendance and education field trips. Additionally, participants are welcome to stay after the race for hot chocolate and photos with Santa Claus.