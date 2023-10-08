KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Knoxville home was left a complete loss and a dog is missing after a fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD Spokesperson and Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said the call reporting smoke coming from a house near McClung Avenue for the fire came in at 12:36 p.m.

As firefighters made their way to the area, dispatch updated them that the smoke was coming from a home on the 1800 block of Beech Street. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic of the home, Wilbanks said.

Crews attempted to quickly attack the flames but were not able to make a rapid entry into the home because of the home’s condition. Crews eventually gained access to the home, and the fire was determined to be out shortly after 1 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but Wilbanks said a dog is missing. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by Knoxville Fire investigators. Wilbanks said the home did not have working smoke alarms.