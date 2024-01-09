KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chapman Highway in South Knoxville has been a hot spot for crashes in the last few years, and in turn, police technology.

Residents that live in the area have raised questions on social media about what these devices are and what they’re used for. One of the most recent additions is the Knoxville Police Department’s mobile speed trailer. KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said they hope to slow down drivers with the device.

“I think a lot of times people aren’t necessarily intentionally speeding, they just don’t realize how fast they’re going, so when it’s flashing right in your face how fast you’re going, it slows down people in the moment,” he said.

The device is not used to issue citations, but does collect information on how many cars pass by each day and what speed they’re going.

“Getting more data so we can make data-informed decisions in terms of, when is the most traffic coming through there, how fast are they going, where do we need our officers and when do we need them there,” Erland explained.

The KPD mobile speed trailer placed on Chapman Highway.

Patrick Estep drives on Chapman Highway every day and believes speeding can be reduced with the use of this data.

“I think one of the most effective ways to do that is having empty cruisers parked in areas that are high traffic zones, when I see a police cruiser, when I’m speeding, then I do slow down,” Estep said.

A camera on Chapman Highway that reads license plates.

While these devices don’t have the ability to read license plates, there are cameras on Chapman Highway that do. Though they’ve been in place for a few years now, drivers like Estep are also curious about their purpose.

“I was just kind of driving by and saw the red, you know it’s an infrared camera, you see the little flash, and wondered what is that?” he recalled.

He said while this technology does have an upside, he also worries about the possibility of misuse.

“It’s basic privacy protection, and to me I worry about that. I don’t do anything wrong or illegal, I just come to work and back, but at the same time I should be able to do that without being tracked,” he said.

Erland said the cameras are used to aid in police investigations.

“When a car with a license plate that’s registered as stolen is captured on the cameras, then it alerts the officers in the area and they can get there quickly and ideally expedite the process of finding that car,” he said.

These cameras have also helped locate missing persons in Knoxville in the past.