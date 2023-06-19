KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The rain didn’t stop Juneteenth festivities in Knoxville as city leaders and local groups marched down Martin Luther King Boulevard in the MLK Commemorative Commission’s Juneteenth parade.

In 2021, President Biden signed the bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“It’s important we teach our children not only about the Juneteenth holiday which emancipation for the freedom of the slaves,” Deborah Porter, chair of the MLK Commemorative Commission. “It’s the date that people heard exactly in their particular state that they were free.”

Bishop Farris Long is the co-chair of the parade. He hopes the holiday will be celebrated by everyone.

“People will begin to come out regardless of color, regardless of race, I think that is very, very important,” Long said. “Just because it’s a celebration of freedom for African Americans doesn’t mean it’s just a Black holiday. We live in a land that we say all men are created equal.”

One parade participant believes commemorating Juneteenth is an improvement in society.

“We’re not exactly where we want to be as a nation as a people. There’s still a lot of things we have to figure out. That was the first step to claiming that freedom,” said Gabriel Figueroa.

Several city leaders including Mayor Indya Kincannon marched with parade-goers.

“It’s a good thing,” Long said “It shows that Knoxville is at least on some level willing to see and to hear and to understand the plight of African Americans here in [the] Knoxville area.”

Though Juneteenth is a relatively new Federal and state holiday, Porter believes it teaches young people major lessons.

“You know history is important. We have had some controversy on historical things being taught but history is important,” Porter said. “If you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know where you’re going a lot of time.”

The 2023 parade attracted around 200 people and Long only expects it to grow in the future.