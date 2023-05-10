KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather heats up, splash pads are opening throughout Knox County.

The splash pads at Powell Station Park and New Harvest Park will open on Saturday, May 13 according to the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department. The splash pad at Carl Cowan Park is expected to be up and running during the following week. The 15-year-old pad at Carl Cowan was replaced begin in October 2022 to ensure it could continue being used.

“As the weather heats up, take comfort knowing you can stay cool every day at these park attractions,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Just be sure to read the rules and be safe.”

The pads are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day depending on the weather permitting. The 2023 season runs through September 10.

The splash pad at McFee Park in Farragut opened on May 1. This splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week until the last weekend in September.

The city of Knoxville also manages four splash pads in Market Square, Volunteer Landing at Neyland Drive, World’s Fair Park and Krutch Park Extension. These pads are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. The city of Knoxville’s website said the fountains will close in mid-October.

Splash pads across Knox County are located at:

Carl Cowan Park, 10058 S. Northshore Drive

Powell Station Park, 2318 W. Emory Road

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

McFee Park, 917 McFee Road

Market Square, 18 Market Square

Volunteer Landing At Neyland Drive, 400 Neyland Drive

World’s Fair Parkworld’s Fair Park, 1060 World’s Fair Park Drive

Krutch Park Extension, 504 Market Street

While the exact rules for Knoxville, Knox County and Farragut vary, here is what you need to know. No smoking, glass, pets, skateboards, bikes, athletic equipment, rollerblades, balls or swimming pool toys are allowed in the splash pad area. Do not drink the water from the splash pads and do not change diapers on or near the splash pad. Be aware of the weather before visiting and vacate the pads during a thunderstorm.