KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fourth Knoxville Starbucks has won union representation according to a release from Starbucks Workers United.

The release states that the Starbucks location on Northshore near Pellissippi won union representation with a vote of 14-6. This came the same week that another Knoxville Starbucks Workers United member testified before a U.S. Senate committee about the alleged union-busting being undertaken by the company, Starbucks Workers United says.

The union says the alleged union-busting campaign includes the firing of more than 200 union leaders from across the country, including at least nine from Tennessee, and shuttering of union stores. According to the release, the new partners at the Knoxville location have joined the fight against hour cuts, inadequate staffing, disregard for partner safety, and refusal to bargain with the union in good faith.

“The solidarity is strong at my store; we are a family and take care of each other as such. Our innate love for each other, for workers, and for partners around the world is why we were able to become a union,” said Halle Harris, a three-year partner, and organizer at the Northshore & Pellissippi location.

The National Labor Relations Board has the election listed on its website, with a notice of election. According to the notice, the election was planned to be done by secret ballot on Tuesday, March 28. NLRB does not list the results of the vote, however, it did say that they were 22 employees in the store, including All full-time and regular part-time Baristas and Shift Supervisors.

This unionization is the latest update to a conflict involving Starbucks both in Knoxville and nationwide. In April of 2022, Knoxville baristas began speaking out and asking for better working conditions after they unionized. Since then, workers nationwide have taken part in “sip-ins,” and a strike. In addition, Starbucks has been found to have violated worker rights and labor laws across the county and in Knoxville.