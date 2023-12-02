KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State of Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct publicly reprimanded a Knoxville judge of 36 years who lost his election after making a campaign speech in his court room during a press conference in October.

The letter from the board states that Judge John R. Rosson breached court ethics code when he held a campaign event in his courtroom on October 11, 2023 that was attended by media.

The letter adds that Rosson accepted endorsement from a lawyer who was present, announced an endorsement from a lawyer who was not there, announced that he could make a “campaign speech” and then continued to deliver the speech. Additionally, Rosson also took election-related questions from the press, including questions about his opponent, and asked those who would see the press conference on television or otherwise to vote for him.

Some of the ethics rules sited in the letter include:

A judge may not “make inappropriate use of court premises, staff, stationery, equipment, or other resources.” (Tenn. Sup. Ct. R. 10, RJC 3.1(E))

A judge “shall not abuse the presige of judicial office to advance the personal or economic interest of the judge or others, or allow others to do so.” (Tenn. Sup. Ct. R. 10, RJC 1.3)

Judges are required to “act all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.” (Tenn. Sup. Ct. R. 10, RJC 1.2)

“As an experienced judge with thirty-six years on the bench, you should have known that it was improper to hold a campaign event in your courtroom. In doing so, you leveraged judicial office for your own purposes, something that ethics rules prohibit,” The board wrote in the letter.

Read the full letter here

According to the letter, Rosson accepted the public reprimand and took full responsibility for his actions. The board closed the letter by saying it trusts that the reprimand will result in Rosson having an “elevated consciousness” regarding his ethical obligations as a judge and the standards that judges and judicial candidates must adhere to while campaigning.

Although it was not directly mentioned, the letter was dated November 15, 2023. While the letter came just over a month after the campaign violation took place, it also was dated eight days after Rosson lost reelection to Tyler Caviness on November 7.