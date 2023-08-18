The historic Sterchi-Audigier home, which is facing demolition to build a parole office. (Knox Heritage.)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The site of a historic East Knoxville home will not be turned into a state parole building, Tennessee officials announced Friday.

The future of the Sterchi-Audiger home at 2651 East Magnolia has been in question recently as there had been a 60-day demolition delay in place, will expire on August 21, 2023. Reportedly, The building was under consideration to be converted or replaced by a one-story, high-security parole office.

On Friday, the Tennessee Department of General Services issued a statement that the state decided not to move forward with leasing the property.

“Following a catastrophic fire loss to a potentially historic building on the property, it became evident the building could not be fully restored to use as a State office. Therefore, the State has decided not to continue with the lease agreement and has communicated that to the property owner,” the statement read.

The statement did not say if this decision will stop the home from being demolished.

Knox Heritage brought attention to the matter and urged community members to call their local representatives to save the home. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon also called the home a “gem worth saving.”

Michelle Sanders Parks, Director of Communications for department, issued the statement saying she wanted to share the news with all the concerned citizens who emailed and called her office.

“Thank you for contacting us and expressing your concern about preserving this potentially historic structure.” Parks wrote.

Nearly a year ago, the second floor of the building was significantly damaged in a fire.