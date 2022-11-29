KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center is opening a new Storybook Trail and hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The ribbon will be cut for the third Storybook Trail in Knox County at 10 a.m.

The children at Ijams Nature Preschool Program will help Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Amber Parker, executive director of the Nature Center and Myretta Black, director of the Knox County Library open the trail.

“I’m excited to see these storybook trails installed around our county. They send a strong message to our community that we value books and literacy. What a great way to be outdoors and experience a book at the same time,” Jacobs said.

The Ijams trail features “Run Wild” by David Covell. The county said the blood is a “beautiful story that celebrates nature and a carefree spirit.”

Knox County’s other two trails are located in West View Park and Collier Preserve next to the Powell Library. The books featured on each trail will rotate seasonally. All three trails are operated by the Knox County Public Library.