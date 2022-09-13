KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A six-year-old nonverbal boy was found by Knoxville Police officers after the student left school grounds while apparently unsupervised.

Officers responded to Glenoaks Drive around 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 where the student had been found wandering unsupervised.

While attempting to locate the child’s guardians, they were notified by Inskip Elementary School staff that they were looking for a child who had left the school after apparently being left unsupervised.

According to an incident report from Knox County Schools, the school resource officer was notified at 10:46 a.m. that a student had left the cafeteria. After searching the school, the report states the officer reviewed the security camera footage where the child could be seen leaving the building at the old main entrance.

The student was taken back to school and checked out by the nurse after being located by the KPD officer.

KCSD said the child’s parents were contacted and a safety plan was completed due to the incident.