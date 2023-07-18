KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools released the results from the latest rounds of TCAP testing on Tuesday, reporting a bump in scores across all four testing categories.

Data released by the state from Fall 2022, Spring 2023 end-of-course exams show an increase in scores in English Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies compared compared to the prior year.

Scores for individual students in Grades 3-12 are now available on the Tennessee Department of Education’s TCAP Family Portal.

A schools spokesperson said the results were even more significant compared to 2020-2021 scores, the first full school year after the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, districtwide scores in ELA surpassed those of the pre-pandemic period.

Students receive a performance score based on four categories: “Below Expectations,” “Approaching Expectations,” “Met Expectations,” and “Exceeded Expectations.” Those whose scores met or exceeded expectations are considered proficient in that testing area.

Percentage of students districtwide considered to be proficient

Testing Category 2022-2023 2021-2022 2020-2021 English Language Arts 41.2% 39.5% 33.8% Math 33.9% 30.3% 29% Science 46.5% 44.3% 44.4% Social Studies 49.5% 48.6% 45.5% Source: Knox County Schools release

Students Grades 3-8

39.5% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments

37.7% of students scored proficient on math assessments

45.6% of students scored proficient on science assessments.

In grades 6-8, 49.9% scored proficient on social studies assessments.

“We are pleased with our progress and applaud our teachers and principals for remaining focused on our district priorities. Their commitment is evident in the gains we are making. I also want to thank our great community of parents, nonprofits, and business partners for their continued support of our students and schools. We are just getting started and I am excited about the future for our next generation.” Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk