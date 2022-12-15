KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Working parents in Tennessee are struggling to find and afford child care according to a new study. This struggle is also contributing to the state’s worker shortage according to the study authors.

The study found that the “adverse economic impacts of inadequate child care on Tennessee parents, businesses and taxpayers” lead to $2.6 billion being lost each year in lost earnings and revenue. In Knox County, the study found an economic impact of $108 million in lost earnings and revenue per year. The study was conducted by the Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE) with help from Zogby Analytics and economist Clive Belfield.

“There’s no denying that we are facing a child care crisis here in Tennessee and across the country, and this report shines a light on just how dire the situation is for working families, businesses and our economy,” said Blair Taylor, president and CEO of TQEE. “Our current child care system needs an overhaul. It’s our intent for this report to serve as a call to action for collaborative problem-solving by state government and the private sector.”

“Working Knox County parents and their families are hit hardest with annual reduced earnings of $69.2 million,” according to the study. In addition, nearly 40% of working Knox County parents with children under age 6 reported employment disruptions due to inadequate child care. The study shows that 18% quit or were fired, 27% turned down a job offer or promotion, 24% reduced hours from full-time to part-time or were prevented from increasing hours to full-time, and 16% were forced to stop seeking employment altogether.

On the employer side, the study estimates $21.5 million in losses from lower productivity, reduced revenue, increased hiring and retention costs and lost profits. This loss from both parents and employers led to “lower consumption of taxable goods, lower profit margins, and ultimately reduced tax revenues of approximately $17.4 million per year” according to the study.

Overall the study found that a lack of accessibility, affordability and quality are the primary factors issues faced by parents. According to TQEE, three out of five working parents said they had trouble accessing care. 55% of parents cited affordability as an issue. TQEE said this is may be caused by the “fact that one-third of Tennessee children under 6 live in families with incomes less than $40,000” however the average cost of center-based child care is $11,068 and $10,184 annually for infants and toddlers respectively. Finally, 44% cite finding quality care as an issue.

“High-quality child care, which enables adults to work while laying an important foundation for children’s success in school and beyond, is a powerful strategy for growing Tennessee’s workforce of today and tomorrow,” said Mike Odom, president and CEO of the Knoxville Chamber. “Many of the businesses we work with have experienced firsthand the problems that inadequate child care creates for their employees. And this report, which we’re proud to co-sponsor, makes it clear that partnership between businesses, families and policymakers will be important to finding solutions.”

The study analyzes survey results from 2,507 Tennessee parents with a child under age 9. The survey was administered from June 23 through August 1 and had a sample matching Tennessee’s demographics for households with a child under age 9, work conditions, and regional populations. The study specifically looked at a subset of parents surveyed who working or actively looking for work and have at least one child under age 6 in Tennessee. The goal of the study was to find out how child care challenges impact “workforce participation and productivity” according to a release from TQEE. Read the full study.

Tennesseans For Quality Early Education (TQEE) is a coalition of Tennesseans committed to helping “Tennessee’s youngest learners, birth through third grade, get the quality early care and education”. For this study, they looked at statewide data and created six regional reports featuring data specific to Knox County, Davidson County, Shelby County, Hamilton County, Northeast Tennessee and West Tennessee. All of the reports can be found at tqee.org/2022-child-care-study/.