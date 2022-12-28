KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visit Knoxville announced on social media that the Sunsphere’s fourth floor is temporarily closed for repairs.

Sunsphere. (Courtesy of the City of Knoxville)

The Sunsphere will close its observation deck due to a frozen pipe. The estimated time for the repairs will be during this week leading into the new year, according to Visit Knoxville.

The fourth floor is expected to open on Jan. 3. Visit Knoxville will provide updates on Facebook.

Visit Knoxville also recommends that the public check for available tickets.

The observation deck offers a 360-degree view of the World’s Fair site in downtown Knoxville, the Tennessee River, the University of Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains, according to worldsfairpark.org.

The observation deck also features a gallery of local images and information. Visit Knoxville manages the area along with the City of Knoxville and Knox County.