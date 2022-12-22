KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting suspect it at large after a shooting in the Halls community Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office released that the shooting happened before 11 a.m. behind the Rural King in Halls. According to Sheriff Tom Spangler, the suspect is at large and investigators are working to identify the suspect.

Information on if there was a victim in the shooting was not immediately available.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the suspect is a man in his late teens or twenties, around 5’9″, between 145 and 165 pounds. Police say he was wearing a light gray hoodie with an emblem on the front, dark gray sweatpants or light gray shorts, with blue and white tennis shoes and carrying a blue backpack. Police added that he may also have a toboggan on.

The suspect is armed, and police say that anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911.

Law enforcement are seen after a shooting near Rural King in Halls. Dave Wignall/WATE Staff

Spangler is asking nearby business owners and homeowners to take precautions and stay vigilant.

KCSO is asking everyone to avoid the area of the shooting and added that more information will be shared as it is available.