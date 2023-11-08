KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department arrested a suspect who barricaded themselves inside a Fountain City home late Wednesday.
The department shared on social media that a suspect who had barricaded themselves inside of a home on East Walnut Grove Drive was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m.
A stolen vehicle and firearm were recovered, police said. The suspect was wanted on charges that included felony theft and criminal simulation.
The suspect has not yet been identified and additional charges are pending.