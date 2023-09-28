KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday that a suspect had been “quickly captured” after a shooting that left one man injured.

According to a news release shared by KPD, the suspect has been identified as Brandon Nichols, 29, of Knoxville. KPD officers had responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday to the area of N. Sixth Avenue and N. Glenwood Ave. where they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for his injuries, which KPD said are not expected to be life-threatening.

The victim told KPD investigators that the suspect had been riding a motorcycle. Officers soon spotted a person matching the exact description of the suspect at a Casey’s gas station at the corner of Broadway and Washington Pike. When officers approached the person, they pulled off and sped away.

KPD said that officers began a pursuit of the fleeing motorcycle, until the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of Witt Lane and Dandridge Avenue. The driver was identified as Nichols.

Nichols was taken to UT Medical Center to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the crash. Nichols was also identified as the suspect in the shooting and KPD said charges are forthcoming in relation to the shooting and pursuit.