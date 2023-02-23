KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County deputies were lead on a high-speed chase of a stolen vehicle that reached over 100 MPH and caused two cruisers to collide, an incident report says.

Ryan White, 29, of Knoxville faces several charges following the pursuit including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault on a first responder, theft of property, and evading arrest, according to a General Sessions Docket.

Just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at a gas station on Chapman Highway when the driver accelerated out of the lot and struck a deputy’s leg.

According to the incident report, the driver reached speeds of over 100 MPH over the course of the seven-minute pursuit on East Governor John Sevier Highway and Alcoa Highway. Deputies said the suspect swerved around traffic and through stoplights before the vehicle came to a stop on Alcoa Highway after striking several other cars. The abrupt stop caused two deputy cruisers to collide.

According to the incident report, the suspect ran and kept his arms under his body in an attempt to not allow deputies to take him into custody. Deputies wrote that they punched the suspect in the face several times before placing him under arrest.

A woman who was in the car called dispatcher during the pursuit to report she was trapped and not allowed to get out. She told investigators she feared for her life and pleaded with the driver to stop.

The car was confirmed to have been stolen and records revealed the driver had outstanding warrants through Knox and Blount counties.

White’s bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 28.