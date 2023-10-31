KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has taken a suspect into custody after an active search that began Tuesday afternoon on Clinton Highway, according to a spokesperson.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Retail Theft Task Force received a report of a man possibly burglarizing cars in the parking lot of the Walmart on Walbrook Drive. Deputies located the suspect and attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the suspect drove off.

Airwatch followed the pursuit as patrol cars disengaged, according to a KCSO release. The suspect abandoned his vehicle near the Knox Landing apartments on 600 E. Inskip Drive.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old David Joseph, was found in a nearby apartment and taken into custody.

Joseph also had two outstanding warrants for violations of probation on narcotics-related offenses. He will also be charged with driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, fleeing, reckless endangerment, speeding, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Inskip Elementary was on lockdown due to the law enforcement activity in the area.