KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has taken a suspect in custody after a brief standoff with crisis negotiators Tuesday afternoon.

A KPD spokesperson said that an armed suspect driving a stolen car had fled from officers before barricading themselves in a camper in the 5300 block of W. Martin Mill Pike.

The suspect was taken into custody around 5 p.m. after more than 90 minutes of negotiations led by Knoxville police crisis negotiators and personnel from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A Knox County Schools spokesperson said that Moreland Heights Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to the law enforcement activity in the area.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.