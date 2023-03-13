KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges from a shooting in December 2022 that killed a Rural King employee.

Larry McBee, 18.

Larry Ray McBee Jr., 18, has been charged with felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Dec. 22, 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith was shot and killed behind the Rural King in Halls.

McBee was captured after an overnight search of the area. On Dec. 23, he was found at a residence on McDonald Road and then taken into custody.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Smith approached McBee who was allegedly shoplifting ammunition and possibly other items. He was shot following an altercation behind the store.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office revoked McBee’s bond in December 2022. The district attorney’s office also filed a motion to upgrade his charge to first-degree murder.