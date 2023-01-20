KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of making a large, fraudulent purchase at West Town Mall.

Suspect seen on West Town Mall security footage of man suspected of making a purchase valued at over $2,500 with someone else’s credit card information. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

Investigators said the man pictured on security footage at the West Town Mall on December 14 made a purchase of more than $2,500 with someone else’s credit card information.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Tips submitted to East Tennessee Crime Stoppers have helped make over 80 arrests and recover over $81,000 in stolen property.