KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for the person who was seen on video damaging an Emerald Youth Foundation van.

Emerald Youth Foundation van with a dent on the door on the right side. (Courtesy of East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)

Surveillance footage shows a group of people walking through the parking lot of Samson Sports Complex on Dale Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 3 when one sprints directly into the side of the van, causing a large dent in the door.

Crime Stoppers identified the person as a male.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Emerald Youth Foundation is a faith-based organization that serves urban youth through educational and sports programs.