KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a suspect who shot at a deputy on Monday.

A deputy was attempting to pull over a truck on Dry Gap Pike around 11:15 a.m. Monday for reckless driving when an armed suspect fired at least one round at the deputy.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle on Sanford Road on Oakcrest Road and fled on foot. A sheriff’s office spokesperson described the suspect as a white male approximately 30-40 years age who was wearing a red sleeveless shirt and a light-colored ballcap.

He remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-2243.

Online flight records show a Knox County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was deployed in the area for over an hour. A K-9 was also utilized in the search.

Nearby Norwood Elementary and West Haven Elementary were temporarily put on lockdown, a Knox County School spokesperson said.