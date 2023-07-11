KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a Knox County home was swatted following a fake shooting call, according to an incident report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

In the report, dispatch received a call around 5:18 p.m. stating that person was on a chat line via 988lifeline.org claiming to have “shot their brother and are going to shoot themselves soon.” The call caused the Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Rural Metro Fire Services and AMR Ambulance Services to respond to a home in Knox County.

Deputies were told that the person was going to “shoot through the door,” according to the report. They soon established a perimeter around the home.

However, instead of the unknown suspect, law enforcement found a woman and her family inside the home. The woman, identified as Tatyana Smith, recalled law enforcement yelling for her to step outside of the home.

Ring camera video shows both Smith and an unidentified male exited out of the home with their hands up.

A woman and man exits a home as directed by a law enforcement agent in what Knox County Sheriff’s Office says was a “swatting incident.” (Courtesy of Tatyana Smith)

A woman exits a home as directed by a law enforcement agent in what Knox County Sheriff’s Office says was a “swatting incident.” (Courtesy of Tatyana Smith)

A woman exits a home as directed by a law enforcement agent in what Knox County Sheriff’s Office says was a “swatting incident.” (Courtesy of Tatyana Smith)

One officer can be seen behind the car and two more are visible on the street in the right hand side of the photo. (Courtesy of Tatyana Smith)

One officer can be seen behind the car and two more are visible on the street in the right hand side of the photo. (Courtesy of Tatyana Smith)

According to Smith’s daughter, Khloe Henry, law enforcement then entered the home and directed her to leave the area. She recalled guns being pointed at her.

“It felt like a dream… it was a very scary dream. Imagine falling in your dream, it was that type of feeling,” she said. “I was under a lot of pressure.”

According to Smith, law enforcement searched the home for a short amount of time. Patrol deputies cleared the home and all units then left the scene.

“They were obviously not in duress, and it was apparent that this was a ‘swatting’ incident, as one of the members of the household indicated that this sounded like a ‘swatting’ incident,” the report stated.

“I didn’t know what ‘swatting’ was,” Smith said. “For me, I have never been through this before but I do know that I have to comply.”

She continued, “I want [the suspect] to be punished, if it’s a teenager or an adult, this was not OK.”

KCSO is currently investigating the call made. There are no known suspects.