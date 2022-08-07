KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local restaurant temporarily closes its establishment after a person drove their car into the building in Fountain City, according to a news release.

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner, located in North Knoxville, is a “pre-eminent spot for great BBQ, classic cocktails and your headquarters for the big game,” according to its website.

According to the news release, a person drove their car into the building of Sweet P’s during closing hours causing sustained damages.

No employees were in the building during the incident. Sweet P’s will temporarily close Sunday, Aug. 7.

“We will keep you updated as we know more and work toward reopening,” the news release said.