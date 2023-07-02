KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville barbeque stable has reopened its doors in Fountain City after a car crashed into the building in August 2022.

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner has been rebuilt and is fully operating on Tazewell Pike. They opened the business to the public on Saturday, July 1.

To start off the opening day, Sweet P’s introduced customers to new menu items and a brand new brunch service. Sweet P’s hours of operation are Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Brunch served on the weekend will end at 3 p.m.

Last year, the restaurant temporarily closed after police say David England, of Knoxville, drove his car into the building. England told officers at the scene that he was a passenger in the car and the driver fled the scene. However, during an investigation, police believe England was the driver who crashed the car.

Officers are still trying to locate England. According to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland, the warrants issued that England may have left town. If found, he will face charges of reckless driving as well as driving while his license is revoked.

In an attempt to continue their business, Sweet P’s opened catering services by utilizing the kitchen that was not affected by the damage. Now, the restaurant is fully rebuilt.