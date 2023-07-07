KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blue Ridge Yoga is partnering with Young Williams Animal Center to host a kitten yoga class Sunday, July 9.

The class is touted as a moment participants can, “leave with the glow of a fun yoga practice and a warm, fuzzy feeling knowing you made a difference for vulnerable pets,” according to the Blue Ridge Yoga website.

Blue Ridge Yoga is located at 623 North Campbell Station Road in Knoxville. The kitten yoga class will be held July 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. All the kittens at the event will be available for adoption. The class is $25 per person with 100% of proceeds donated to Young Williams Animal Center.