KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An inmate died at the Knox County Jail early morning Sunday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

The man was identified as Dewayne Dunlap, 53, of Knoxville.

TBI special agent are investigating at the request of Sixth Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen. The cause of death has not been released.

Dunlap was scheduled to appear in court this week, according to online court records.