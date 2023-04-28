KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating after a teacher was ‘”grazed” after a firearm discharged in a classroom at West High School on Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to police, the gun was inside the backpack of a student at West High School when it discharged in a classroom, according to a Knoxville Police preliminary investigation.

One teacher was grazed by either the bullet or a bullet fragment, KPD says. No serious injuries were reported according to police.

Knox County Schools confirmed that West High School was dismissing early while police investigated a loud noise moments before Knoxville Police posted the initial update on social media.

A student is in police custody and the gun is accounted for.

KCS superintendent Jon Rysewyk is expected to speak about the incident at 1:30 p.m.

According to KCS Board of Education policy, firearms in schools or on school property are forbidden and students are not allowed to “possess, handle, transmit, use or attempt to use any dangerous weapon” including “any firearm, explosive, explosive weapon, bowie knife, hawk bill knife, ice pick, dagger, slingshot, switchable knife, blackjack or knuckles.”

The policy also states that if students are found to have violated this rule, they will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with KCS school board policies J-191 and J-194.

Policy J-194, which addresses KCS’s “Zero Tolerance Offenses,” pertains to drugs, violence and dangerous weapons involving students on school grounds or school buses; the policy outlines violations and possible punishments for students, including the directive that if any student who engages in the listed behaviors under the Zero Tolerance Offenses could be removed from the base school for a period of not less that one calendar year.