KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teen was reported missing after being dropped off at a high school in Knoxville, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen after she was dropped off at Fulton High School on Sept. 2 around 7 a.m.

According to her sister, she received a text from Maria saying that she was her boyfriend, Tomas Pascual, in Greenville, SC.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on Maria or know where she is contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers – Call **TIPS or 865-215-7165, Online www.easttnvalleycirmestoppers.org, or via the App P3 TIPS. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to her return you will be eligible for a cash reward.