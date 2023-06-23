KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two teens are being sentenced on Friday after they were convicted of first-degree murder in the 2021 death of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr.

As of 1:50 p.m. Friday, the judge had left the courtroom to make his decision and said he would return at 2:10 p.m.

In March, 2023, Deondre Davis and Rashan Jordan were found guilty in adult court of first-degree murder, felony murder, and aggravated child abuse. Stanley Freeman Jr. was shot and killed as he was leaving Austin-East Magnet High School on Feb. 12, 2021.

Soon after the shooting, Knoxville Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that Freeman was struck by at least one round before he left the scene and crashed on Wilson Avenue. First responders found Freeman unresponsive, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of the shooting, Davis was 16 years old and Jordan was 14 years old.

The sentencing hearing began on Friday, with impact statements being given by Freeman’s grandmother and sister. The statements included his mother saying she did not think they would “ever get closure,” and his sister saying she wanted to know why.

“Why Stanley, what did he do?” his sister said.

One of Freeman’s cousins also spoke, saying that Freeman “always brought joy to the room” and that before Freeman died, they “[were] happier as a person.”

Some spoke on behalf of Davis and Jordan, with Davis’ pastor saying “everything changed” when Davis’ grandmother, who was his primary guardian, died. Davis’ mother also said he is a “good kid” who “deserves a chance because he never got one.”

Jordan’s grandmother told the court that both of his parents were in and out of jail.

“He’s been perfect, until age 14. I’ve never had problems with him,” Jordan’s grandmother said.

Jordan and Davis both addressed the judge and Freeman’s family, with Davis saying he “was just a boy” and “I’m sorry for Stanley’s family, I know y’all can probably never forgive me.” Jordan spoke directly to the family, saying he was “sorry for [their] loss.”

After Davis and Jordan were convicted, the judge explained that the charges of first-degree murder and felony murder would be combined, however, the charge of first-degree murder automatically carried a life sentence. The judge added that a juvenile life sentence is somewhere between 25 and 36 years long.

The sentencing for the charges of aggravated child abuse will be determined based on victim impact statements delivered in court on Friday.

Stanley Freeman Jr. was one of three Austin-East students who were fatally shot in less than a month. The other two students, Justin Taylor and Janaria Muhammad, were 15 years old.