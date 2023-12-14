KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Custom Foods of America Inc. representatives have announced a significant expansion plan. The company plans to invest more than $51 million to increase the company’s manufacturing and distribution operations in Knoxville, Tennessee.

CFA plans to create 249 new jobs at its Knox County location in Pleasant Ridge, bringing their total employee count in the region to around 500 according to a release from the Department of Economic and Community Development.

This expansion will add almost 200,000 square feet of new space for manufacturing, storage, staging, and shipping.

“Custom Foods of America has been a part of Knox County for over four decades. This expansion, which will result in more than 250 job openings, is a testament to their commitment and excellent work in our community. We are thrilled about this positive development for our county.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Custom Foods of America Inc., founded in 1982, is a Tennessee-based manufacturer and supplier of food products like soups, side dishes, appetizers, and sauces. Currently, the company operates from its one location in Knoxville and serves customers in the restaurant and convenience store industries.

This announcement is part of a larger economic development plan for Knox County in collaboration with the Department of Economic and Community Development plan to support nearly 20 similar projects. These projects have led to around 1,800 job commitments and $126 million in capital investment for Knox County.