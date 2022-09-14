KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17.

Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.

“Thankful for all the #Truckers that work so hard traveling throughout our great country,” THPKnoxville posted on Twitter.

According to the American Trucking Association, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an important time for America to pay respect and thank all of the professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment in undertaking one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs.

The Tennessee Trucking Association reports that in 2020 Tennessee trucking businesses provided 208,200 jobs and total trucking industry wages paid in 2020 were more than $10 billion. Trucks transported 93.8 percent of total manufactured tonnage in 2017.

“90.5 percent of Tennessee communities depend exclusively on trucks to move their goods,” according to the Tennessee Trucking Association.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is recognized during the second week of September.

“This week is a way to show appreciation to the 3.6 million professional men and women who not only deliver our goods safely, securely, and on time, but also keep our highways safe,” according to the American Trucking Associations.